Fastbreak

Jalen Brunson Comments On Knicks-Bucks Trade

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson was asked about the team's recent trade.

Ben Stinar

Jan 15, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) walks off the court after a victory in overtime against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 15, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) walks off the court after a victory in overtime against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

On Thursday, the New York Knicks announced that they had made a trade for Delon Wright (via the Milwaukee Bucks).

Wright comes to New York with averages of 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 26.8% from the field and 24.5% from the three-point range.

Even though he got limited playing time with Milwaukee, Wright is a productive role player who could help the Knicks in the NBA playoffs.

Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "The Knicks will receive Delon Wright from the Bucks as part of the deal for Jericho Sims

Wright has played for 9 teams in 10 NBA seasons"

After the trade, Jalen Brunson was asked for his reaction (via SNY's Knicks Videos).

Brunson on Wright: "We've always said what's up to each other... He was a great teammate in Dallas and I got to know him very well. It's great to see him."

Wright and Brunson were teammates for one year on the Dallas Mavericks (2020).

They lost to the LA Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

NBA
Jan 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright (55) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-17 record in 51 games.

They are 8-2 over their last ten (and have won two straight).

On Saturday night, the Knicks will host the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.

NBA
Feb 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) passes the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Brunson is in his third season with New York.

The All-Star point guard is averaging 26.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.