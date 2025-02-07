Jalen Brunson Comments On Knicks-Bucks Trade
On Thursday, the New York Knicks announced that they had made a trade for Delon Wright (via the Milwaukee Bucks).
Wright comes to New York with averages of 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 26.8% from the field and 24.5% from the three-point range.
Even though he got limited playing time with Milwaukee, Wright is a productive role player who could help the Knicks in the NBA playoffs.
Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "The Knicks will receive Delon Wright from the Bucks as part of the deal for Jericho Sims
Wright has played for 9 teams in 10 NBA seasons"
After the trade, Jalen Brunson was asked for his reaction (via SNY's Knicks Videos).
Brunson on Wright: "We've always said what's up to each other... He was a great teammate in Dallas and I got to know him very well. It's great to see him."
Wright and Brunson were teammates for one year on the Dallas Mavericks (2020).
They lost to the LA Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
The Knicks are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-17 record in 51 games.
They are 8-2 over their last ten (and have won two straight).
On Saturday night, the Knicks will host the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.
Brunson is in his third season with New York.
The All-Star point guard is averaging 26.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range.