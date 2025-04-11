Jalen Brunson's Current Injury Status For Cavs-Knicks Game

Knicks fall to Pistons and Pacers beat Cavs tonight. If Pacers win their final 2 games (vs. ORL, @ CLE) and Knicks lose their final 2 games (vs. CLE, @ BKN), NYK would fall to the No. 4 seed. Any Pacers loss or Knicks win in the final two games would clinch the No. 3 seed for NYK