Jalen Brunson's Current Injury Status For Cavs-Knicks Game
On Friday night, the New York Knicks will play the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Jalen Brunson is on the injury report.
The All-Star point guard is averaging 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 64 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jalen Brunson (injury recovery) listed questionable Friday."
The Knicks are coming off a 115-106 loss tot he Detroit Pisotns in Michigan.
Brunson finished the loss with 15 points, two rebounds, five assists and two blocks while shooting 5/15 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Via SNY's Ian Begley (on Thursday): "Knicks fall to Pistons and Pacers beat Cavs tonight. If Pacers win their final 2 games (vs. ORL, @ CLE) and Knicks lose their final 2 games (vs. CLE, @ BKN), NYK would fall to the No. 4 seed. Any Pacers loss or Knicks win in the final two games would clinch the No. 3 seed for NYK"
The Knicks are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-30 record in 80 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and lost two in a row).
Following the Cavs, the Knicks will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
As for the Cavs, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 63-17 record in 80 games.