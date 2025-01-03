Jalen Brunson's Current Injury Status For Knicks-Thunder Game
On Friday night, the New York Knicks will be in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson is on the injury report.
Brunson missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Jalen Brunson (calf) listed questionable for Friday."
Brunson is averaging 25.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Via The NBA: "WIN STREAKS COLLIDE
SGA and the West No. 1 seed Thunder seek their 14th straight win, while Jalen Brunson and the East No. 3 seed Knicks aim to extend their streak to 10 tonight
8:00pm/et on NBA TV"
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-10 record in 34 games.
They most recently beat the Utah Jazz (at home) by a score of 119-103.
Following the Thunder, the Knicks will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 28-5 record in 33 games.
Following the Knicks, they will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
Friday is the first time that the Thunder and Knicks will face off during the 2024-25 season.