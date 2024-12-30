Jalen Brunson's Current Injury Status For Knicks-Wizards Game
Jalen Brunson is on the injury report for Monday's game.
On Monday evening, the New York Knicks will play the Wizards in Washington, D.C.
For the game, Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable on the injury report.
The All-Star point guard enters the day with averages of 25.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jalen Brunson (calf) listed questionable for Monday."
