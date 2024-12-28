Jalen Brunson's Current Injury Status For Knicks-Wizards Game
On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks will face off against the Wizards in Washington, D.C.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson is on the injury report.
Brunson is averaging 24.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range in 31 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jalen Brunson (calf) listed questionable Saturday."
The Knicks have had an excellent start to the season with a 21-10 record in 31 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a six-game winning streak).
Most recently, the Knicks beat the Orlando Magic by a score of 108-85 (in Florida).
Brunson finished with 26 points, three rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 11/21 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
On the road, the Knicks have gone 11-6 in the 17 games they have played away from Madison Square Garden.
On the other side, the Wizards have been the worst team in the NBA with a 5-23 record in 28 games.
That said, they are coming off a 113-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
Jordan Poole led the way with 25 points, six rebonds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 7/19 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.
The Knicks and Wizards will face off (again) on Monday night in Washington, D.C.