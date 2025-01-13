Jalen Brunson's Current Injury Status For Pistons-Knicks Game
On Monday night, the New York Knicks will host the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, the Knicks could be without their best player, as Jalen Brunson is on the injury report.
The All-Star point guard is averaging 25.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest while shooting 48.2% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 39 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jalen Brunson (shoulder) listed questionable Monday."
Brunson is coming off an incredible game against the Milwaukee Bucks where he had 44 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 16/26 from the field.
Via NBA on ESPN: "KNICKS BEAT THE BUCKS IN A BLOWOUT 😱
Brunson (44) and KAT (30) combine for 74 points in an offensive clinic‼️"
The Knicks are 26-14 in 40 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following the Pistons, the Knicks will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Brunson is in his third year playing for the Knicks (after spending his first four seasons with the Dallas Mavericks).
As for the Pistons, they are eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-19 record in 39 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Following the Knicks, the Pistons will play their next game on Thursday when they return home to host the Indiana Pacers on Thursday in Detroit.