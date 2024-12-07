Jalen Brunson's Current Injury Status For Pistons-Knicks Game
On Saturday night, the New York Knicks will host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.
All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson is currently listed as questionable due to a back injury.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jalen Brunson (back) listed questionable for Saturday."
Brunson is averaging 25.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in his first 22 games of the season.
The Knicks enter the evening as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-8 record.
In their most recent game, the Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets (at home) by a score of 125-101.
Brunson put up 24 points, one rebound, five assists and one steal while shooting 6/8 from the field and 5/6 from the three-point range in 27 minuntes.
Brunson is in his third year playing for the Knicks.
He has led them to the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.
Over the offseason, the former Villanova star signed an extension with the franchise.
Earlier this season, the Knicks blew out the Pistons (in Michigan) by a score of 128-98.
Brunson had 36 points and five assists.
After the Pistons, the Knicks will play their next game on Monday evening when they go on the road to face off against RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors.
The Pistons enter the matchup as the 11th seed in the east with a 9-15 record.
They are coming off a 130-120 loss to the Boston Celtics.