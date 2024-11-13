Jalen Brunson's Injury Status For Bulls-Knicks Game
On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
For the game, the Knicks could be without their best player, as starting guard Jalen Brunson is on the injury report.
Brunson is averaging 24.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in his first ten games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jalen Brunson (ankle) listed questionable Wednesday."
The Knicks are 5-5 in their first ten games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently beat Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 111-99.
Brunson finished with 18 points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 5/15 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following the Bulls, the Knicks will play their next game on Friday evening when they host Cam Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets.
Brunson is in his third season with the Knicks.
The All-Star point guard has led the franchise to the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two years.
As for the Bulls, they are 4-7 in their first 11 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently lost to Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 119-113.
Following the Knicks, the Bulls will resume action on Friday evening when they visit the Cavs in Ohio.