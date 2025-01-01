Jalen Brunson's Injury Status For Jazz-Knicks Game
On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks will host the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, the Knicks could be without one of their best players, as All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson is on the injury report.
Brunson is averaging 25.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jalen Brunson (calf) now questionable for Wednesday."
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-10 record in 33 games.
They are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak (and 9-1 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Knicks beat the Washington Wizards (on the road) by a score of 126-106.
Brunson finished with 18 points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 6/17 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Following the Jazz, the Knicks will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the Thunder in Oklahoma City.
Brunson is in his seventh NBA season (and third with New York).
Before the Knicks, the All-Star point guard had spent the first four years of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.
As for the Jazz, they are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 7-24 record in their first 31 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and have gone 3-7 over their last ten).