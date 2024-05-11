Jalen Brunson Joined Michael Jordan And LeBron James On All-Time NBA List
On Friday evening, the New York Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 111-106 in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
With the loss, the series is now 2-1 (still in favor of the Knicks).
Despite the disappointing result, All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson finished with 26 points, six assists and one steal while shooting 10/26 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via NBA History: "Jalen Brunson becomes the third player in NBA history to total 300+ PTS and 70+ AST through the first 9 games of a postseason, joining:
Michael Jordan (1989)
LeBron James (2018)"
Brunson is coming off the best regular season of his career where he averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games), and Brunson has been arguably the best player in the Eastern Conference during the 2024 playoffs.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday afternoon (also in Indiana).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers.
That series is currently tied up at 1-1 with Game 3 on Saturday evening in Ohio.
Brunson is in his second season with the Knicks.