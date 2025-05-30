Jalen Brunson Made NBA History In Pacers-Knicks Game
On Thursday night, the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers (at home) by a score of 111-94.
Jalen Brunson finished the Game 5 victory with 32 points, five rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 12/18 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
The All-Star point guard also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "Tonight marks Jalen Brunson's 10th game this playoffs with 30+ PTS & 5+ AST!
He's the FOURTH player EVER to reach that total in a single playoff run
He joins...
LeBron James (2015, 2017, 2018)
Michael Jordan (1989, 1990, 1992)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (THIS PLAYOFFS)"
The Knicks had been down 3-1, so their victory kept them alive for Game 6 back in Indiana (on Saturday night).
Whoever ends up winning the series will advance to the 2025 NBA Finals (and face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder).
Via StatMuse: "Eastern Conference guards with double-digit 30-point games in a playoff run:
— Dwyane Wade
— Allen Iverson
— Michael Jordan
— Jalen Brunson
That's it."
Brunson signed with the Knicks in the summer of 2022.
He has led the franchise to the NBA playoffs in all three seasons.
During the regular season, the former Villanova star averaged 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 65 games.
Brunson is in his seventh NBA season.