Jalen Brunson Made New York Knicks History Against Celtics
On Monday night, Jalen Brunson led the New York Knicks to a 121-113 victory over the Boston Celtics (in Game 4) at Madison Square Garden.
The All-Star point guard exploded for 39 points, five rebounds and 12 assists while shooting 14/25 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via @StatMamba: "Jalen Brunson this postseason:
30.1 PPG
4.0 RPG
8.0 APG
44/37/82%
One win away from the Conference Finals."
Brunson also made Knicks history.
Via NBA Fantasy: "The only Knicks to record 35+ PTS, 10+ AST and 5+ REB in a playoff game:
Walt Frazier
Jalen Brunson"
The Knicks now have a commanding 3-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.
That said, Game 6 will be on Wednesday night in Boston.
Via The NBA: "Jalen Brunson: Captain Clutch
The Knicks star has 102 fourth-quarter PTS through 10 games this playoffs, joining...
Kobe Bryant (2001 & 2003) as the only players with 100+ 4Q PTS in the first 10 games of a playoff run"
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They beat the Detroit Pistons in the first round (in six games).
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Jalen Brunson had 18 points on 7 for 11 shooting and 3 assists in a remarkable third quarter. Brunson helped Knicks outscore Boston by 14 in the quarter. NYK up by 3 going into the fourth"
Brunson is in his third season playing for New York.