Jalen Brunson Made New York Knicks History Against Celtics

Jalen Brunson had a big performance in Game 4.

Ben Stinar

Feb 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after makes a three point basket during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Feb 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after makes a three point basket during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On Monday night, Jalen Brunson led the New York Knicks to a 121-113 victory over the Boston Celtics (in Game 4) at Madison Square Garden.

The All-Star point guard exploded for 39 points, five rebounds and 12 assists while shooting 14/25 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

Via @StatMamba: "Jalen Brunson this postseason:

30.1 PPG
4.0 RPG
8.0 APG
44/37/82%

One win away from the Conference Finals."

Knicks
May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first quarter during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Brunson also made Knicks history.

Via NBA Fantasy: "The only Knicks to record 35+ PTS, 10+ AST and 5+ REB in a playoff game:

Walt Frazier
Jalen Brunson"

The Knicks now have a commanding 3-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.

That said, Game 6 will be on Wednesday night in Boston.

Via The NBA: "Jalen Brunson: Captain Clutch

The Knicks star has 102 fourth-quarter PTS through 10 games this playoffs, joining...

Kobe Bryant (2001 & 2003) as the only players with 100+ 4Q PTS in the first 10 games of a playoff run"

The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They beat the Detroit Pistons in the first round (in six games).

Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Jalen Brunson had 18 points on 7 for 11 shooting and 3 assists in a remarkable third quarter. Brunson helped Knicks outscore Boston by 14 in the quarter. NYK up by 3 going into the fourth"

Brunson is in his third season playing for New York.

