Jalen Brunson Made New York Knicks History Against Hawks
On Monday, the New York Knicks hosted the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
The Knicks won by a score of 119-110.
Jalen Brunson finished the win with 34 points, one rebound, six assists and one steal while shooting 12/18 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Jalen Brunson today:
34 PTS
6 AST
Only Jokic and SGA have more 30/5a games this season."
The All-Star point guard also made Knicks history.
Via New York Knicks PR: "Jalen Brunson has now registered his 68th 30-point game as a Knick, which passes Willis Reed for the sixth most in franchise history."
Brunson is in his third season playing for the Knicks.
He is averaging 26.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in 42 games.
With the victory, the Knicks are now 28-16 in 44 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
Despite going 4-6 over their last ten games, they have been among the best teams in the NBA (and are just 2.0 games back of the Boston Celtics for the second seed).
Following the Hawks, the Knicks will visit Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night at Barclays Center in New York.
Before signing with the Knicks in the summer of 2022, Brunson had spent the first four years of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.