Jalen Brunson Made New York Knicks History Against Kings
On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks are playing the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden.
Jalen Brunson had 23 points, one rebound, eight assists and one steal while shooting 8/14 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in his first 30 minutes of playing time.
He also made Knicks history.
Via Knicks PR: "Jalen Brunson has recorded his 5,000th point as a Knick. He is now the fastest Knick to reach 5,000 points (190 games) passing Bernard King and Carmelo Anthony (191 games)."
Brunson is in his third season with New York.
He came into the night with averages of 26.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 44 games.
The former Villanova star was recently named as a starter in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "The Knicks have two Eastern Conference All Star starters (J. Brunson, K. Towns) for the first time since 1975. Earl Monroe and Clyde Frazier started in the ‘75 game."
Brunson had spent the first four years of his career with the Dallas Mavericks before signing with New York.
He has been one of the best signings in franchise history.
The Knicks came into play as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-16 record in 45 games.
They have won two straight.
Following the Kings, the Knicks will host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday in New York City.