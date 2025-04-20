Jalen Brunson Made New York Knicks History Against Pistons

Strong NYK playoff debut for Karl-Anthony Towns: 23 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks & 0 TOs in G1 win. Knicks outscored DET by 19 in 4th; went on 26-3 run in the 4th Q. Jalen Brunson had 34p, 8a & 1 TO. He made 10 of his final 14 shots after 2-for-13 start.