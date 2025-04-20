Jalen Brunson Made New York Knicks History Against Pistons
On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden by a score of 123-112.
The Knicks now lead the Pistons 1-0 in the series.
Jalen Brunson finished the victory with 34 points, two rebounds and eight assists while shooting 12/27 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Strong NYK playoff debut for Karl-Anthony Towns: 23 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks & 0 TOs in G1 win. Knicks outscored DET by 19 in 4th; went on 26-3 run in the 4th Q. Jalen Brunson had 34p, 8a & 1 TO. He made 10 of his final 14 shots after 2-for-13 start."
Brunson also made Knicks history with his performance.
Via New York Knicks PR: "Jalen Brunson scored 34 points tonight against Detroit. This marks his 12th career 30+ point playoff game as a Knick, which is tied with Willis Reed for the second-most in franchise history."
The Knicks shot 52.7% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range as a team.
Brunson is in his third year playing for the franchise.
The All-Star point guard finished the regular season with averages of 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 65 games.
Via Joel Moran of Pick a Side: "Jalen Brunson over his last 12 playoff games:
34.1 PPG
7.7 APG
56.4% TS
The most underrated elite playoff performer in the NBA"
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday.