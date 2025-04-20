Fastbreak

Jalen Brunson Made New York Knicks History Against Pistons

Jalen Brunson made New York Knicks history in Game 1.

Ben Stinar

Apr 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) gestures after making a three-point shot in Game One of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden by a score of 123-112.

The Knicks now lead the Pistons 1-0 in the series.

Jalen Brunson finished the victory with 34 points, two rebounds and eight assists while shooting 12/27 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Strong NYK playoff debut for Karl-Anthony Towns: 23 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks & 0 TOs in G1 win. Knicks outscored DET by 19 in 4th; went on 26-3 run in the 4th Q. Jalen Brunson had 34p, 8a & 1 TO. He made 10 of his final 14 shots after 2-for-13 start."

Brunson also made Knicks history with his performance.

Via New York Knicks PR: "Jalen Brunson scored 34 points tonight against Detroit. This marks his 12th career 30+ point playoff game as a Knick, which is tied with Willis Reed for the second-most in franchise history."

The Knicks shot 52.7% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range as a team.

Brunson is in his third year playing for the franchise.

The All-Star point guard finished the regular season with averages of 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 65 games.

Via Joel Moran of Pick a Side: "Jalen Brunson over his last 12 playoff games:

34.1 PPG
7.7 APG
56.4% TS

The most underrated elite playoff performer in the NBA"

Game 2 of the series will be on Monday.

