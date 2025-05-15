Jalen Brunson Makes Blunt Statement After Knicks-Celtics Game
On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks had a disappointing 127-102 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 5.
They still lead the series (3-2) but missed out on the chance to eliminate the Celtics.
Via Bleacher Report: "CELTICS BLOW OUT KNICKS IN GAME 5
Derrick White: 34 PTS | 7 3PM
Jaylen Brown: 26 PTS | 12 AST | 8 REB
Luke Kornet: 10 PTS | 7 BLK | 9 REB"
Jalen Brunson had a tough night, finishing with 22 points, one rebound and six assists while shooting 7/17 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
He also fouled out.
Via Fred Katz of The Athletic: "Jalen Brunson has fouled out of the game with 7:19 to go in the fourth quarter and the Celtics up 21. In a last-ditch effort to keep Brunson on the court, Tom Thibodeau is challenging it."
After the tough loss, Brunson was asked about picking up five fouls in the third quarter (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos).
Reporter: "Have you ever gotten five fouls in a quarter like that?"
Brunson: ..."I don't know what you want me to say that."
Reporter: "Just how crazy was the quarter?"
Brunson: "I'm not even gonna say anything, I'm sorry."
The Knicks will now return home to host the Celtics on Friday night at Madison Square Garden for Game 6.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference finals (and play the Indiana Pacers).