Jalen Brunson Makes Blunt Statement After Knicks-Pacers Game
On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 130-121 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Jalen Brunson finished the loss with 31 points, two rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 9/19 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the All-Star point guard made a blunt statement when he met with the media.
Brunson (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos): "We weren't disciplined tonight, I wasn't disciplined tonight. We've just got to be smarter, I've got to be smarter. It's really that black and white."
The Knicks are in a tough spot, as they trail the Pacers 3-1 in the series.
They would have to win three games in a row in order to avoid an elimination.
Via Nate Duncan: "Jalen Brunson had 31, so Aaron Nesmith must not have played him that well right? Check out these crazy numbers: Brunson with Nesmith on: 30 mins, 3/13 FG, 10 points. Brunson with Nesmith off: 7 mins, 6-6 FG, 7-8 FT, 21 points. Brunson had 10 shooting plays and 21 points in 7 min"
Game 5 of the series will be on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Brunson is in his third year playing for the Knicks.
They have made at least the second round of the NBA playoffs (in all three seasons).
The Knicks last made the NBA Finals during the 1999 season.