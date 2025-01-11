Jalen Brunson Makes Bold Statement After Thunder-Knicks Game
On Friday night, the New York Knicks hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks were blown out by a score of 126-101.
Jalen Brunson finished the loss with 27 points, one rebound and five assists while shooting 7/15 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
After the tough night, the All-Star point guard made a bold statement (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos).
Brunson: "Tonight we did the wrong things and failed... Every single day we just got to keep building, keep chipping away. Just not lose faith, not lose confidence. Yeah, tonight sucked. That's plain and simple. Tomorrow we wake up, we watch film, we move on, we get better and we get ready for Milwaukee."
With the loss, the Knicks dropped to 25-14 in 39 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.
Following the Thunder, the Knicks will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they host Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden.
Brunson is in his third year playing for New York.
He is averaging 25.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 38 games.
Before the Knicks, Brunson spent the first four years of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.
Meanwhile, the Thunder improved to 31-6 in 37 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.