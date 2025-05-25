Jalen Brunson Makes Bold Statement Before Knicks-Pacers Game
On Sunday night, the New York Knicks will play the Pacers (in Indiana) for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.
The Knicks trail the Pacers 0-2 after losing Games 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden.
Via The NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton (31 PTS, 11 AST in Game 1) and Pascal Siakam (playoff career-high 39 PTS in Game 2) helped the Pacers take two on the road for a 2-0 series lead.
Now back in Indiana, they look to go up 3-0 while Jalen Brunson and the Knicks look to get on the board.
Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 tips tonight at 8:00pm/et on TNT!"
Before Game 3, All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson made a bold statement when he met with the media (via SNY's Knicks Videos).
Brunson: "We're a confident group.. We just know that our back's against the wall. We've just got to go out there and go out swinging."
Despite the two losses, Brunson has played well.
He finished Game 2 with 36 points and 11 assists while shooting 13/27 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 39 mintues of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Most points over Games 1 and 2 of Conference Finals in NBA history:
LeBron James ('09 ECF) - 84
Rick Barry ('76 WCF) - 82
Jalen Brunson ('25 ECF) - 79
Brunson is the only player of the trio to lose both games."
Game 4 will be on Tuesday night (also in Indiana).