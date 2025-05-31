Jalen Brunson Makes Bold Statement Before Knicks-Pacers Game
On Saturday night, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks will play the Pacers (in Indiana) for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Before the game, the All-Star point guard met with the media (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos).
Brunson: "In order for us to win, we've got to believe. Just continue to trust in what we do, and make sure we have each other's back. Just don't quit."
The Knicks (down 3-2) remain on the verge of elimination.
They are coming off a 111-94 victory (at home) on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.
Brunson went off for 32 points, five rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 12/18 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Kendrick Perkins: "I think the Pacers will close out Game 6 but I woke up with a Funny Feeling that Big Body Brunson, KAT and the Knicks just might be ready to get there feet hot with these people tonight"
Brunson has helped lead the Knicks to the NBA playoffs in each of his first three seasons with the franchise.
They are in the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.
The Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.
Whoever wins the Eastern Conference will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals.