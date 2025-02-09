Jalen Brunson Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Celtics-Knicks Game
On Saturday night, the New York Knicks hosted the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.
They lost by a score of 131-104.
Jalen Brunson finished the loss with 36 points and five assists while shooting 10//18 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the All-Star guard made an honest statement (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos).
Brunson: "Today as a whole was just unacceptable."
The Knicks struggled at the start, losing the first quarter by a socre of 30-19.
They allowed the Celtics to shoot 54.1% from the field and 48.7% from the three-point range (for the game).
Via Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS: "It’s something that the team that geared up most roster-wise for the #Celtics in the #Knicks looked completely overwhelmed for most of their first two meetings. Robinson, health-willing, will help some, but it’s hard to imagine NY even pushing to a G7 in a series v BOS right now."
With the loss, the Knicks dropped to 34-18 in their first 52 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.
Following the Celtics, the Knicks will play their next game on Tuesday when they visit the Indiana Pacers.
Brunson is in his third season with the franchise.
He is averaging 26.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 51 games.