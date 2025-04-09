Jalen Brunson Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Celtics-Knicks Game
On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics played a thrilling game at Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks lost (in overtime) by a score of 119-117.
Via Legion Hoops: "The Knicks are now 0-9 against the Top 3 teams in the NBA this season:
vs. Celtics (0-4)
vs. Cavaliers (0-3)
vs. Thunder (0-2)
They play the Cavs on Friday…"
After the game, Jalen Brunson made an honest statement when he met with the media.
Brunson (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos): "We've just got to execute better, it's as simple as that. We shouldn't be in that position anyway, to be in overtime."
The Knicks had a 107-104 lead before Jayson Tatum nailed a three-pointer to send the game to overtime.
Via The NBA: "31 in the game.
12 of Boston's final 16.
Overtime-forcing three.
JAYSON TATUM. CLUTCH."
With the loss, the Knicks dropped to 50-29 in 79 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Following the Celtics, the Knicks will play their next game on Thursday night when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
As for the Celtics, they improved to 59-20 in 79 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 9-1 over their last ten).
Following the Knicks, the Celtics will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit the Orlando Magic.