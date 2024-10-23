Jalen Brunson Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Knicks-Celtics Game
On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks had a tough start to the 2024-25 NBA season when they lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 132-109.
The Knicks are coming off an excellent season, and they also added Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns to their starting lineup.
All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson finished his night with 22 points, one rebound and two assists while shooting 9/14 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range.
After the game, he made an honest statement when he met with the media.
Brunson (via SNY's Knicks Videos): "Personally, I gotta be better. It starts with my approach and everything, and I just gotta be better."
Brunson is the team's best player (and leader), so only dishing out two assists is disapointing.
Last season, the former Villanova star averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Knicks are expected to be a contender in the Eastern Conference, but they will have to go through the Celtics if they want to make a run at a title.
Following Boston, the Knicks will now head home to host the Indiana Pacers on Friday evening at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
As for the Celtics, they are coming off a year where they won their first title in 16 years.
They will now go on the road to visit Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards on Thursday evening.