Jalen Brunson Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Knicks-Pacers Game
On Saturday evening, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks played the Pacers (in Indiana) for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.
They lost by a score of 125-108, which means they have now been eliminated from the 2025 NBA playoffs.
After the game, Brunson made an honest statement when he met with the media.
Brunson (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos): "It sucks, man. Simple as that. It sucks."
Reporter: "Are there positives that you feel like you can take from it as you kind of step back just a little bit?"
Brunson answered: "At this moment, no... Eventually, yeah, we can look at stuff and see the positives, but not right now."
Brunson finished the Game 6 loss with 19 points, two rebounds and seven assists while shooting 8/18 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Jalen Brunson in the ECF:
30.7 PPG
5.7 APG
50/35/92%
Gave it his all."
The All-Star point guard has had a very strong start to his tenure with New York.
He has led the franchise to at least the second round of the NBA playoffs in each of his first three seasons.
In addition, this was their first time in the Eastern Conference finals since 2000.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "For second straight season, Knicks season ends to Pacers in playoffs. Indiana gets 34 points off of 18 Knick turnovers in 17-point Game 6 win. Jalen Brunson (8-for-18 FG) had 18 points, 7 assists and 5 TOs. Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points on 8-for-19 shooting (0-4 on threes). Indiana was +18 on bench points. Knicks now decide if they run it back with the group or make significant changes on the roster and/or on the bench"