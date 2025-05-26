Jalen Brunson Makes Clear Statement About Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau
New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson spoke Tom Thibodeau.
The New York Knicks are currently in the middle of an Eastern Conference finals with the Indiana Pacers.
They won Game 3 by a score of 106-100 to make the series 2-1 (still in favor of Indiana).
After the big win, Brunson was asked about his head coach Tom Thibodeau potentially reaching the NBA Finals for the first time as a head coach. (via SNY's Knicks Videos).
Brunson: "Now that you asked that question, watching this man work tirelessly day-in and day-out, 364 days out of the year. He maybe takes one day off. It would mean a lot. I know he's not thinking about that. I know he's not thinking about what it would mean to him. He's just thinking about, what can we do to be better in Game 4?"
Published