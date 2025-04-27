Jalen Brunson Makes Feelings Clear About Cade Cunningham After Knicks-Pistons Game
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons (in Michigan) by a score of 94-93.
They have now have a 3-1 lead in the series.
Jalen Brunson finished with 32 points, five rebounds, 11 assists and one block while shooting 13/26 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Knicks have wild celebration on floor while Pistons are apoplectic after no-call on final possession of Game 4. NYK rebounds from 10-pt 4th Q deficit behind strong defense & great shot-making from Brunson, Towns & Bridges. Knicks take 3-1 series lead with two tough road wins."
After the game, Brunson spoke about Pistons star Cade Cunningham.
Brunson (h/t NBA TV): "The affect he has on his teammates, the way they have his back... I got the utmost respect for him. What he's been able to do and what he's gonna do for the rest of his career. This is just the beginning for him."
Cunningham finished the loss with 25 points, ten rebounds, ten assists and four blocks while shooting 11/23 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Via @StatMamba: "The only players ever to record 100p/25r/25a in their first four career playoff games:
Cade Cunningham
Luka Doncic
Oscar Robertson"
Cunningham was the first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma State.
He is in his fourth NBA season (all with the Pistons).