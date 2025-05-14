Jalen Brunson Makes Feelings Clear About Jayson Tatum Before Knicks-Celtics Game
On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks will face off against the Boston Celtics for Game 5.
The Celtics will be playing their first game since Jayson Tatum went down with a season-ending injury.
Via Bleacher Report (on Tuesday): "Breaking: Jayson Tatum was diagnosed with a torn Achilles and has already underwent surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Hoping for a speedy recovery"
Before Game 5, Jalen Brunson spoke about Tatum.
Brunson (via SNY's Knicks Videos): "I feel for him... The league needs Jayson Tatum. What he has been able to do in his career has been remarkable... He still has a lot to do in his career... What he's done is special. When you see a player like that go down, it's not good for the game."
Brunson and Tatum had incredible performances in Game 4.
Via StatMuse (on March 12): "Most 35-point playoff games over the last three seasons:
11 — Brunson
9 — Tatum
They both did it tonight."
Brunson led the Knicks to a 121-113 victory with 39 points, five rebounds and 12 assists while shooting 14/25 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range.
Via The New York Knicks on May 13: "The Burner
Last night, Jalen Brunson became the fastest Knick to reach 1,000 career playoff points."
The Knicks have a 3-1 lead over the Celtics, so they can close out the series on Wednesday.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference finals.