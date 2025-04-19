Fastbreak

Jalen Brunson Makes Feelings Clear About Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson spoke about his head coach.

Ben Stinar

Nov 20, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau with guard Jalen Brunson (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau with guard Jalen Brunson (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson has been arguably the best free agent signing in New York Knicks history.

The superstar point guard has led the franchise to the NBA playoffs in all three seasons he has been with the team.

Apr 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) speaks to the fans before the start of a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brunson has also been an excellent fit with head coach Tom Thibodeau.

He recently spoke about Thibodeau when he met with the media (via SNY's Knicks Videos).

Brunson: "I'm a big Thibs supporter... Individually he's meant a lot to my career... There's a lot of players who can say they've definitely benefited from Tom Thibodeau in his career... He's a very prepared individual. He's done a lot for my career, so I'm always gonna be a supporter. Always.

Thibodeau took over the Knicks when they were one of the worst teams in the league.

They have made the NBA playoffs in four of his five years at the helm.

Apr 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau during a timeout in the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 51-31 record.

They will play the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoff.

Game 1 will be on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Via NBA History: "Last time the Pistons and the Knicks faced off in the Playoffs was in 1992

Pat Ewing led the Knicks to a 3-2 series win, averaging over 20+ points and 10+ rebounds.

DET-NYK is back… tomorrow at 6pm/et on ESPN!"

As for Brunson, he has averages of 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 65 games.

