Jalen Brunson Makes Feelings Clear About Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau
Jalen Brunson has been arguably the best free agent signing in New York Knicks history.
The superstar point guard has led the franchise to the NBA playoffs in all three seasons he has been with the team.
Brunson has also been an excellent fit with head coach Tom Thibodeau.
He recently spoke about Thibodeau when he met with the media (via SNY's Knicks Videos).
Brunson: "I'm a big Thibs supporter... Individually he's meant a lot to my career... There's a lot of players who can say they've definitely benefited from Tom Thibodeau in his career... He's a very prepared individual. He's done a lot for my career, so I'm always gonna be a supporter. Always.
Thibodeau took over the Knicks when they were one of the worst teams in the league.
They have made the NBA playoffs in four of his five years at the helm.
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 51-31 record.
They will play the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoff.
Game 1 will be on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
Via NBA History: "Last time the Pistons and the Knicks faced off in the Playoffs was in 1992
Pat Ewing led the Knicks to a 3-2 series win, averaging over 20+ points and 10+ rebounds.
DET-NYK is back… tomorrow at 6pm/et on ESPN!"
As for Brunson, he has averages of 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 65 games.