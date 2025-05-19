Jalen Brunson Makes Feelings Clear About Tyrese Haliburton Before Knicks-Pacers Game
On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Before the series begins, All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson was asked about Tyrese Haliburton (via SNY's Knicks Videos).
Brunson: "Great player. He's done a lot. He's quieted a lot of people. He's obviously their engine and they go as he goes. He obviously does a lot for their team, so it's gonna be a tough task... Happy for his success."
Haliburton finished the regular season with averages of 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 73 games.
He has led the Pacers to the Eastern Conference finals in back-to-back seasons.
Via @StatMamba (on March 15): "Games with 20+ PTS • 15+ AST • 0 TOV:
8 — Tyrese Haliburton
6 — Stockton, Magic, & CP3 combined"
The Knicks and Pacers faced off in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Indiana won the series in seven games.
Via Real Sports: "Tyrese Haliburton vs the Knicks last year:
21.3 PPG
4.3 RPG
7.0 APG
4.1 3PM
68.7% TS"
As for Brunson, he is coming off another dominant year for New York.
He averaged 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 65 games.
Via StatMuse: "Playoff leaders (remaining players):
PTS — Brunson
REB — KAT
AST — Haliburton
STL — Mikal
BLK — Turner"