Fastbreak

Jalen Brunson Makes Honest Statement After Cavs-Knicks Game

Jalen Brunson met with the media after Friday's loss.

Ben Stinar

Jan 11, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) talks with the media during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) talks with the media during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the New York Knicks played the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden.

Despite the Cavs playing without Donovan Mitchell, the Knicks lost by a score of 108-102.

Via James L. Edwards III of The Athletic: "With loss to Cavs, the Knicks go 0-10 vs. top-3 teams. They traded 7 picks last offseason to, maybe, have one more win than last year despite having better injury luck.

Playoffs can change the narrative but understand how fans may feel letdown."

After the game, Jalen Brunson met with the media (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos).

Reporter: "He [Tom Thibodeau] said we have to fix it, we have to fix it fast. What is the it he's talking about?"

Brunson: "Everything that you guys see and we see, we've got to fix that."

The Knicks will play their final game of the regular season on Sunday when they visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

Brunson also said: "I want to win Sunday... It's plain and simple."

Brunson finished Friday's loss with 27 points, one rebound, two assists and one steal while shooting 9/17 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-31 record in 81 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and lost three in a row).

Via Bleacher Report: "First round matchups in the East that have been locked in

Knicks-Pistons
Pacers-Bucks

Who ya got winning?"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.