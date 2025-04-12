Jalen Brunson Makes Honest Statement After Cavs-Knicks Game
On Friday evening, the New York Knicks played the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden.
Despite the Cavs playing without Donovan Mitchell, the Knicks lost by a score of 108-102.
Via James L. Edwards III of The Athletic: "With loss to Cavs, the Knicks go 0-10 vs. top-3 teams. They traded 7 picks last offseason to, maybe, have one more win than last year despite having better injury luck.
Playoffs can change the narrative but understand how fans may feel letdown."
After the game, Jalen Brunson met with the media (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos).
Reporter: "He [Tom Thibodeau] said we have to fix it, we have to fix it fast. What is the it he's talking about?"
Brunson: "Everything that you guys see and we see, we've got to fix that."
The Knicks will play their final game of the regular season on Sunday when they visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Brunson also said: "I want to win Sunday... It's plain and simple."
Brunson finished Friday's loss with 27 points, one rebound, two assists and one steal while shooting 9/17 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-31 record in 81 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and lost three in a row).
Via Bleacher Report: "First round matchups in the East that have been locked in
Knicks-Pistons
Pacers-Bucks
Who ya got winning?"