Jalen Brunson Makes Honest Statement After Celtics-Knicks Game

Jalen Brunson met with the media after Game 3.

Ben Stinar

May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guards Miles McBride (2) and Jalen Brunson (11) sit on the bench in the closing minute of the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
On Saturday night, the New York Knicks played the Boston Celtics (at home) for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.

The Knicks lost by a score of 115-93.

Despite the loss, the Knicks still lead the series 2-1.

Jalen Brunson finished with 27 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 9/21 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

After the game, he made an honest statement when he met with the media (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos).

Brunson: "I don't think we came with the mindset of being satisfied, but I think it was just subconsciously satisfied being up 2-0. Just not the way we need to approach the game."

The Knicks are still in a good spot, as they can take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series with a victory on Monday night (also at home).

Via Tommy Beer: "Knicks have now played the Celtics 7 times this season.

The Celtics have led by at least 20 points in six of the seven games.

The Knick have led by more than 6 points in just one game."

The Celtics were led by Payton Pritchard, who finished with 23 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 8/16 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

Via Real Sports: "Payton Pritchard records his first career playoff game with 20+ PTS."

Following Monday's game, the teams will return to Boston on Wednesday.

