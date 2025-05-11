Jalen Brunson Makes Honest Statement After Celtics-Knicks Game
On Saturday night, the New York Knicks played the Boston Celtics (at home) for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
The Knicks lost by a score of 115-93.
Despite the loss, the Knicks still lead the series 2-1.
Jalen Brunson finished with 27 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 9/21 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made an honest statement when he met with the media (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos).
Brunson: "I don't think we came with the mindset of being satisfied, but I think it was just subconsciously satisfied being up 2-0. Just not the way we need to approach the game."
The Knicks are still in a good spot, as they can take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series with a victory on Monday night (also at home).
Via Tommy Beer: "Knicks have now played the Celtics 7 times this season.
The Celtics have led by at least 20 points in six of the seven games.
The Knick have led by more than 6 points in just one game."
The Celtics were led by Payton Pritchard, who finished with 23 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 8/16 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Payton Pritchard records his first career playoff game with 20+ PTS."
Following Monday's game, the teams will return to Boston on Wednesday.