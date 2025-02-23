Jalen Brunson Makes Honest Statement After Knicks-Celtics Game
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 118-105.
They continue to struggle against the elite teams in the NBA.
Via StatMuse: "The Knicks are 0-7 vs the top 3 teams in the NBA."
The Knicks showed promise after halftime, winning the third quarter by a score of 39-25.
However, their fight was clearly far from enough (and they lost the fourth quarter by six points).
After the game, Jalen Brunson met with the media (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).
Reporter: "As the team caption, when you take these losses against the Celtics and also the Cavs loss, do you talk to the team? Do you take on a different leadership role in times like this?"
Brunson: "I think there's always going be a lot of times where there's a lot of voices... It's a matter of when and where... I think for me, it's just knowing when to say something. Making sure I'm saying it early and often. I've gotta be better at that aspect... It falls on my shoulders and I'm ok with that. I gotta be ready to step up and lead and be better."
Brunson finished the loss with 22 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 9/19 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
The Knicks droped to 37-20 in 57 games, which still has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.