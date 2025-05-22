Jalen Brunson Makes Honest Statement After Pacers-Knicks Game
On Wednesday night, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals (at home).
Brunson finished the 138-135 overtime loss with 43 points, one rebound and five assists while shooting 15/25 from the field in 38 minutes.
Via New York Knicks PR: "Jalen Brunson has scored 30+ points tonight against the Pacers. This marks his 18th career 30+ point playoff game as a Knick, which ties Patrick Ewing for the most in franchise history."
After the game, the All-Star point guard made an honest statement when he met with the media.
Brunson (via SNY's Knicks Videos): "In the playoffs, when you win, it's the best thing ever. When you lose, it's the worst thing ever. The best way to deal with all that is just stay level-headed and making sure we have each other's backs. Obviously, not the way we wanted to finish the game."
The Knicks will now need to win Game 2 (on Friday night) to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole with Games 3 and 4 in Indiana.
Via Underdog NBA: "The Pacers trailed the Knicks by 15 with 4:55 left in the 4th quarter, then:
- Aaron Nesmith made six 3-pointers
- Knicks missed 2 free throws
- Tyrese Haliburton foot on the line forces OT
- Pacers withstand 8 lead changes in OT
Indiana steals Game 1."
Brunson is in his seventh NBA season (and third with the Knicks).