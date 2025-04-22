Jalen Brunson Makes Honest Statement After Pistons-Knicks Game
On Monday evening, the New York Knicks played the Detroit Pistons (at home) for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
The Knicks lost by a score of 123-112.
Via The NBA: "THE PISTONS ARE IN THE PLAYOFF WIN COLUMN
THEY EVEN THE SERIES WITH THE KNICKS 1-1!
Game 3 in Detroit on Thursday at 7:00pm/et on TNT"
After the game, Jalen Brunson made an honest statement when he met with the media (h/t New York Basketball).
Brunson: "It's very tough when there's definitely one ball. We have a lot of great players on this team... Definitely, it's on my shoulders. I'm not gonna point fingers and say some people need to do that and this. It's on me to make sure I set the table. I'll go back and I'll figure out what I need to do... We'll come back better for Game 3."
Brunson finished the loss with 34 points, two rebounds and eight assists while shooting 12/27 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via KnicksMuse: "Jalen Brunson through 2 Playoff Games:
35.5 PTS (44.4% FG)
2.5 REB
7.5 AST
35.3% 3P
Continues to show that he’s made for this."
Brunson is in his third season with the Knicks.
He has made the NBA All-Star Game for two straight seasons.
Game 3 of the series will be on Thursday night in Detroit.
The two teams are tied up at 1-1.