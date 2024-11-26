Jalen Brunson Makes Instagram Post After Knicks-Nuggets Game
On Monday evening, the New York Knicks had a dominant 145-118 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson finished with 23 points, three rebounds and 17 assists while shooting 8/14 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "A night of dishing for Jalen Brunson - a new career high 17 assists!"
After the game, Brunson made a post to Instagram that had over 19,000 likes in two hours.
Brunson captioned his post: "Purpose Track 7"
Brunson is in his third season playing for New York.
He is currently averaging 24.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 17 games.
Via Knicks PR: "Jalen Brunson set a new career high in assists with 15 tonight at Denver. He is the first Knick since Nate Robinson during the 2008-09 season to post at least 20 points and 15 assists."
With the victory, the Knicks improved to 10-7 in their first 17 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 7-3 over their previous 10 games.
Following Denver, the Knicks will resume action on Wednesday evening when they visit the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
Brunson was the 33rd pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Villanova.
Before signing with the Knicks in the summer of 2022, he had spent his first four years with the Mavs.