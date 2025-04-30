Jalen Brunson Makes Very Honest Statement After New York Knicks Lose Game 5
On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks hosted the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden for Game 5.
They lost by a score of 106-103, so the Pistons were able to stay alive (the series is now 3-2).
Jalen Brunson finished the loss with 16 points, three rebounds and seven assists while shooting 4/16 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the All-Star point guard made a very honest statement when he met with the media (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos).
Brunson: "Offensively, I didn't make good decisions, personally. Ball wasn't going in the hoop for me. I just gotta control things I can control and go from there."
The Knicks can still end the series with a victory on Thursday night in Detroit.
However, a loss would force a Game 7 back in New York on Saturday.
Via StatMuse: "Free throws missed:
10 — Pistons
11 — Knicks
Pistons won by three points."
Brunson is in his third season playing for New York.
He finished the regular season with averages of 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 65 games.
As for the Pistons, they were led by Cade Cunningham.
The former Oklahoma State star went off for 24 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/17 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range.