Jalen Brunson's Moment With Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing Goes Viral

Jalen Brunson and Patrick Ewing embraced each other before Game 2.

Dec 21, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after making a three point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 91-90 to win Game 2 of their second-round series.

Brunson finished the huge win with 17 points, three rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 6/19 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.

Before the game, the All-Star point guard was seen embracing Knicks legend Patrick Ewing.

The clip got a lot of views on social media.

Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "Jalen Brunson shares a pregame handshake with Patrick Ewing 🤝"

Many fans commented on the clip.

@Go1DenUpdates: "That’s a torch-passing moment right there. Knicks royalty recognizing the new king of MSG."

@antdizzle75: "Brunson is gonna be doing the same thing to a Knick 25 years from now. Dude is already a Knicks legend"

May 18, 1997; Miami, FL; USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Knicks center Patrick Ewing (33) reacts on the court against the Miami Heat during the the first round of the 1997 NBA Playoffs at the Miami Arena. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

@Losinthecut: "The torch been officially passed down"

@BigShotBryan: "The 2 greatest Knicks in franchise history"

@Reek4L: "Old goat and new goat 🥹🥹"

@GothamCityM: "So happy Ewing is with the team these days

Let’s get him a ring."

@jkatzprpro: "Two icons! ☄️☄️"

Mar 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Former NBA center and Basketball Hall of Fame Member Patrick Ewing waves to the fans during a timeout at the game between the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Ewing is seen by many as the best player in Knicks history.

The Hall of Famer spent the first 15 years of his career with the franchise.

He made 11 NBA All-Star Games (and helped the Knicks reach the NBA Finals twice).

As for Brunson and the current Knicks, they now have a 2-0 lead in their series with Boston.

Games 3 and 4 will be at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

