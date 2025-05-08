Jalen Brunson's Move On Kristaps Porzingis Went Viral In Knicks-Celtics Game
On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks are playing the Celtics (in Boston) for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
Jalen Brunson had seven points, one rebound and two assists while shooting 3/10 from the field in his first 19 minutes of playing time.
During the game, Brunson had an exciting move on Kristaps Porzingis that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "WHAT A MOVE BY BRUNSON UNDER THE HOOP
New York looking to go up 2-0 in the series!
Game 2 on TNT"
Brunson is coming off an excellent performance in Game 1 where he put up 29 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 5/9 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "There's only been 3 players to score 75+ 4th-quarter points through their first 7 games of a postseason run in the play-by-play era (1997-98).
Jalen Brunson, 2025
Steph Curry, 2023
Kobe Bryant, 2008"
The All-Star point guard is in his third season playing for New York.
He finished the regular season with averages of 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 65 games.
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They beat the Detroit Pistons in the first round (in six games).
Game 3 against the Celtics will be on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.