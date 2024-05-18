Jalen Brunson Moved Ahead Of Derrick Rose On All-Time NBA List During Knicks-Pacers Game
On Friday evening, the New York Knicks are playing the Indiana Pacers (in Indianapolis) for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
During the game, All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson made NBA history by moving ahead of Bradley Beal (1,123), Paul Silas (1,124), Jermaine O'Neal (1,124), Archie Clark (1,125), Mychal Thompson (1,132), Derrick Rose (1,141) and Vern Mikkelsen (1,141) and tying Tom Sanders (1,142) for 200th on the all-time playoff scoring list.
Brunson is coming off the best regular season of his career where he averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
Currently, the Knicks lead the Pacers 3-2, so they can end the series with a victory in Game 6.
If the Pacers are able to stay alive, Game 7 would be on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics are in the Conference Finals for the third straight year after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round (in five games).
Brunson is in his second season with the Knicks after spending the first five years of his career playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
Last season, they lost to the Miami Heat in the second round.