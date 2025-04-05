Jalen Brunson's Official Injury Status For Knicks-Hawks Game
On Saturday afternoon, the New York Knicks will play the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
For the game, Jalen Brunson is officially listed as questionable on the injury report.
The All-Star point guard has missed each of the previous 14 games, so this would be his 15th straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via James L. Edwards III of The Athletic: "Jalen Brunson (ankle), who went down in a March 6 game, is questionable for tomorrow in Atlanta, as is Cam Payne.
Mitchell Robinson is questionable, too.
Knicks play Atlanta on Saturday, Phoenix in New York on Sunday."
Brunson is in his third season with the Knicks.
He is averaging 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 61 games.
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-28 record in 76 games.
They have won six out of their last ten.
Following the Hawks, the Knicks will play their next game on Sunday when they return home to host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.
Via The NBA (on February 15): "Jalen Brunson is on pace to become the first player to average 25+ PPG and 7+ APG with 2.5 or less turnovers per game since turnovers were first officially tracked in 1977-78."
As for the Hawks, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-40 record in 76 games.