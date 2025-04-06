Jalen Brunson's Official Injury Status For Suns-Knicks Game
On Sunday evening, the New York Knicks will play the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, Jalen Brunson is officially listed as questionable on the injury report.
The All-Star point guard has missed 15 straight games, so this would be his 16th straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via James L. Edwards III of The Athletic: "Interesting injury news for Knicks: KAT isn’t on there, even though B2B.
Both Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride are questionable.
Mitchell Robinson isn’t on injury report.
So, despite relatively good health this season, Knicks might be at 100 percent for final week of season."
According to Chris Haynes, Brunson is expected to be available.
Via Haynes (on Saturday): "New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson (ankle) will make his return Sunday at home against the Phoenix Suns after missing the last 15 games, league sources tell me."
Brunson is in his third season playing for New York.
He has averages of 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 61 games.
The Knicks are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-28 record in 77 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following the Suns, the Knicks will play their next game on Tuesday night when they host the Boston Celtics.
As for the Suns, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 35-42 record in 77 games.