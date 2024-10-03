Jalen Brunson Posts Instagram Story For Julius Randle After Timberwolves Trade
Jalen Brunson had been teammates with Julius Randle on the New York Knicks for each of the previous two seasons.
On Wednesday, the Knicks officially announced that they had sent Randle (and Donte DiVincenzo) to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a blockbuster three-team trade.
Following the trade, Brunson made posts to his Instagram story for Randle and DiVincenzo.
Brunson's post for Randle: "🤞🏽 @juliusrandle30"
Brunson's post for DiVincenzo: "My brother man 🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽"
The trade is likely bittersweet for Knicks fans because of how important the two players were for the franchise.
Randle spent five seasons in New York and made three NBA All-Star Games.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 46 games.
DiVincenzo only played one season in New York but was quickly a fan-favorite and made history during the 2023-24 season.
Via Knicks PR on March 29: "Donte DiVincenzo has recorded his 242nd three-pointer of the season. He now sits alone as the Knicks all-time single season three-point leader."
Despite all of that, Towns is one of the best players in the NBA and is expected to give the Knicks an excellent chance to reach the Finals in 2025.
He had spent all nine seasons of his career with the Timberwolves (and is a four-time NBA All-Star).
The Knicks will play their first game of the 2024-25 season on October 22 when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.