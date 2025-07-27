Jalen Brunson Reacts To Milwaukee Bucks Signing 10-Year NBA Veteran
Myles Turner had spent the first ten seasons of his career playing for the Indiana Pacers.
Last month, the former Texas star helped lead the franchise to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years.
However, Turner shockingly signed with the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this month.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on July 1): "Free agent center Myles Turner has agreed to a four-year, $107 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, plus a player option for year four in 2028-29 and a full 15% trade kicker, sources tell ESPN. Stunner."
One person who reacted to the signing was New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson (via Roommates Show).
Brunson: "I thought the Myles Turner thing was like weird... You know what's crazy about that? I feel like he was on the trading block like every year... It was like that for like at least five, six years."
Turner finished his final year in Indiana with averages of 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 72 games.
He was the 11th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
As for Brunson, he led the Knicks to the 2025 Eastern Confernece finals
They lost to Turner and the Pacers (in six games).
Brunson (who has been with New York for three seasons) had averages of 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 65 games.