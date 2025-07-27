Fastbreak

Jalen Brunson Reacts To Milwaukee Bucks Signing 10-Year NBA Veteran

Knicks star Jalen Brunson spoke about Myles Turner signing with the Bucks.

May 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts in the second quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals against the Indiana Pacers for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
May 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts in the second quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals against the Indiana Pacers for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Myles Turner had spent the first ten seasons of his career playing for the Indiana Pacers.

Last month, the former Texas star helped lead the franchise to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years.

However, Turner shockingly signed with the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this month.

Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on July 1): "Free agent center Myles Turner has agreed to a four-year, $107 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, plus a player option for year four in 2028-29 and a full 15% trade kicker, sources tell ESPN. Stunner."

One person who reacted to the signing was New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson (via Roommates Show).

Brunson: "I thought the Myles Turner thing was like weird... You know what's crazy about that? I feel like he was on the trading block like every year... It was like that for like at least five, six years."

Turner finished his final year in Indiana with averages of 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 72 games.

He was the 11th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

As for Brunson, he led the Knicks to the 2025 Eastern Confernece finals

They lost to Turner and the Pacers (in six games).

Jalen Brunson
May 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in the third quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Brunson (who has been with New York for three seasons) had averages of 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 65 games.

