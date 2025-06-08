Jalen Brunson Reacts To New York Knicks Firing Tom Thibodeau
Last week, the New York Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau after five seasons at the helm.
Thibodeau helped lead the franchise to the NBA playoffs four times (and the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years).
Via Yahoo Sports: "Tom Thibodeau signed a three-year, $30M extension through the 2027-28 season.
The Knicks fired him before it even kicked in"
On Sunday, All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson made a post to Instagram with a photo next to his former head coach.
His post had over 40,000 likes in less than one hour.
Brunson wrote: "🤍🤞🏽"
A lot of people left messages on Brunson's post.
NBA Shooting Coach (Chris Matthews): "We proud of you bro. Put your body so much on the line for the game. You’re a REAL ONE."
Jordan Schultz: "Only the beginning brotha! 🫶"
@vli.eu: "my glorious king jalen brunson has posted (we all want thibs back)"
@justo_mia: "Need you working on off ball movement this offseason. Great season champ"
Brunson signed with the Knicks in 2022, so he spent three seasons playing under Thibodeau.
In that span, he became one of the best 15 players in the league.
This past season, Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 65 games.
Via Real Sports: "Jalen Brunson has the most 35-PT playoff games in the entire NBA since joining the Knicks."
The Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.