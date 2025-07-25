Jalen Brunson Reacts To New York Knicks Signing 11-Year NBA Veteran
Jordan Clarkson has been an extremely productive scorer over his 11 NBA seasons.
He finished last year (with the Utah Jazz) averaging 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 37 games.
This summer, Clarkson signed a deal with the New York Knicks.
Recently, Jalen Brunson spoke about the signing (via Roommates Show).
Brunson: "I know him. Talked to him for a little bit. Good dude. Surrounds himself with good people that I know. A great addition for us, for sure."
Clarkson was the 46th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
For being such a late selection, he has done an excellent job of carving out a long career.
Over the previous 11 seasons, the 33-year-old has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.