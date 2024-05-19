Fastbreak

Jalen Brunson's Brutally Honest Quote After New York Knicks Lost Game 7

Jalen Brunson met with the media after the New York Knicks lost Game 7.

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts during the
May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts during the

On Sunday afternoon, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks hosted the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.

The Knicks lost by a score of 130-109, so they will now head home for the offseason, while the Pacers are headed to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brunson finished with 17 points and nine assists while shooting 6/17 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 29 minutes.

He also missed the end of the game after suffering a fractured hand.

Via New York Knicks PR: "Jalen Brunson (fractured left hand) will miss the remainder of the game."

After the tough loss, Brunson met with the media and was asked if the season was a success (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos).

Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "Jalen Brunson if he views this season as a success for the Knicks:
"No""

Brunson had the best year of his NBA career and made his first All-Star Game.

He averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.

The Knicks were the second seed in the Eastern Conference and beat Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (before losing to Indiana).

Brunson was the 33rd pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Villanova.

He is in his second season with the Knicks after spending the first five years of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.

