Jalen Brunson Sends Out Viral Post On X After Knicks-Trail Blazers Game
On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks beat the Portland Trail Blazers (in overtime) by a score of 114-113.
Mikal Bridges nailed the game-winning shot as time expired.
Via The New York Knicks: "MIKAL BRIDGES, ARE YOU SERIOUS!!?
33 POINTS AND THE GAME-WINNING TREY"
After the game, Jalen Brunson (who did not play) sent out a post on X.
There were over 4,000 likes and 40,000 impressions in less than 25 minutes.
Brunson wrote: "YEAH KALE 🔥🔥"
Bridges finished the win with 33 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 13/21 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
With the win, the Knicks improved to 43-23 in 66 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Following the Trail Blazers, the Knicks will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
On the road, they are 22-12 in 34 games away from Madison Square Garden.
Brunson is in the middle of another fantastic season with averages of 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 61 games.
He has missed the last three with an injury.
Via New York Knicks PR (on March 7): "Jalen Brunson sustained a sprain to his right ankle. An update on his status will be given in approximately 2 weeks."