Jalen Brunson's Shifty Move Went Viral In Pacers-Knicks Game
UPDATE: The Knicks won by a score of 121-91.
On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks are playing the Indiana Pacers (at home in Manhattan) for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
Jalen Brunson had an incredible first half, and put up 28 points and four assists while 12/18 shooting from the field.
The All-Star point guard also had a shifty move that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Jalen Brunson stuns the defense and cruises to the lane for the floater 😲"
Brunson had the best regular season of his career with averages of 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
Both teams have won on their home floor, so the series is tied up at 2-2.
Game 6 will be on Friday evening when the teams return to Indiana.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Celtics have a 3-1 lead in the series with Game 5 on Wednesday evening in Boston.
Brunson is in his second season playing for the Knicks after spending his first four years with the Dallas Mavericks.
Last season, the Knicks lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the second round (in six games).