Jalen Brunson's Viral Reaction To Knicks-Nets Trade
On Tuesday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the massive news that the New York Knicks are acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets.
Bridges spent part of two seasons in Brooklyn, and finished this past year with averages of 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range.
Via Wojnarowski: "BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets have agreed in principle on a trade to send F Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-round pick via Bucks, an unprotected pick swap and a second-rounder, sources tell ESPN."
10 minutes after the news, Knicks All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson sent out a post to X that had over 32,000 likes in less than one hour.
Brunson wrote: "Omg"
Brunson was teammates with Bridges at Villanova.
The duo won two National Championships in their three seasons together.
In addition, Bridges is an elite forward who is now joining a team that went 52-30 last season.
The Knicks will likely be seen as one of the favorites to reach the 2025 NBA Finals from the Eastern Conference.
As for Brunson, he is coming off the best season of his six-year NBA career.
He finished the regular season with averages of 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.