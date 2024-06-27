Jalen Brunson's Viral Reaction To OG Anunoby News
The New York Knicks are coming off an excellent season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
During the middle of the season, the Knicks landed OG Anunoby in a deal with the Toronto Raptors.
Therefore, the Knicks were highly expected to keep him despite his looming free agency.
On Wednesday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Anunoby will re-sign with the franchise.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent F OG Anunoby intends to sign a five-year, $212.5 million contract to return to the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN. Deal will include a player option and a trade kicker."
Following the massive news, All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson sent out a post on X that had over 21,000 likes and 540,000 impressions in less than one hour.
Brunson wrote: "OG CAN I HOLD A DOLLAR!!!!!!!!"
Anunoby finished the regular season with averages of 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 50 games.
The Knicks reached the second round of the NBA playoffs but lost to the Indiana Pacers in seven games.
They dealt with a lot of injuries (including Anunoby).
As for Brunson, he is coming off the best season of his six-year career.
The superstar point guard finished the regular season with averages of 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.