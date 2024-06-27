Fastbreak

Jalen Brunson's Viral Reaction To OG Anunoby News

Jalen Brunson sent out a post on X about OG Anunoby.

Ben Stinar

Apr 28, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are coming off an excellent season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.

During the middle of the season, the Knicks landed OG Anunoby in a deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Therefore, the Knicks were highly expected to keep him despite his looming free agency.

On Wednesday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Anunoby will re-sign with the franchise.

Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent F OG Anunoby intends to sign a five-year, $212.5 million contract to return to the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN. Deal will include a player option and a trade kicker."

Following the massive news, All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson sent out a post on X that had over 21,000 likes and 540,000 impressions in less than one hour.

Brunson wrote: "OG CAN I HOLD A DOLLAR!!!!!!!!"

Anunoby finished the regular season with averages of 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 50 games.

The Knicks reached the second round of the NBA playoffs but lost to the Indiana Pacers in seven games.

They dealt with a lot of injuries (including Anunoby).

As for Brunson, he is coming off the best season of his six-year career.

The superstar point guard finished the regular season with averages of 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.

